Gas Stations Risk $1,000 Fines for Fueling Illegal Dirt Bike Riders

Billy Ceusters

Baltimore Police are intensifying efforts to curb illegal dirt bike and ATV activity by focusing enforcement at local gas stations.

Under city regulations, gas station owners can face fines of up to $1,000 and as much as 90 days in jail if they knowingly allow illegal dirt bike riders to purchase fuel.

One gas station near West Cold Spring Lane said operators have been instructed to shut down fuel pumps whenever dirt bike riders are seen approaching. While intended to discourage illegal riders, the policy has created challenges for legitimate customers and business owners.

“When dirt bikes come through our road, we shut all the pumps down,” a gas station manager explained. “It impacts our business a lot. When there are three or four customers at our station and we shut down the pumps, they get frustrated and sometimes ask for refunds.”

The latest enforcement effort followed a community tip that led investigators to an area near Herring Run Park in Northeast Baltimore. There, officers discovered a gathering of illegal off-road vehicles, including dirt bikes and ATVs.

During the operation, police seized nine off-road vehicles while several riders attempted to flee the scene.

“We’re not talking about people who are just out riding to have a good time,” said Col. Ryan Lee, Chief of Patrol for the Baltimore Police Department. “There are many more serious issues associated with this activity. Officers were able to quickly deploy to the area, coordinate with district resources, take direct enforcement action, and intercept several individuals involved.”

In a separate enforcement action over the same weekend, police seized two additional off-road vehicles, bringing the total number of vehicles confiscated to 11.

Baltimore Police say they will continue targeting illegal dirt bike and ATV activity as part of ongoing efforts to improve public safety and address community concerns.