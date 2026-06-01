Trump Wants To 'Cancel' Freedom 250 Festival As Most Acts Drop Out

Source: Jehan-Jehan / Getty

You know, if President Donald Trump were more self-aware than he is, he might have learned by now that if his comically fragile ego couldn’t take knowing how much people don’t like him, he’d stop giving people opportunities to show him by attaching his name to venues and events that aren’t strictly MAGA rallies.

Take, for example, Trump’s Freedom 250 Festival in Washington, D.C., an event scheduled from June 25 through July 10, coinciding with the Great American State Fair, celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary. When we first reported on it last week, virtually all the Black artists had either dropped out or claimed they had never been booked for it in the first place. Since then, virtually all of the white artists have dropped out as well, with the exception of Vanilla Ice, who recently posted on social media, “This is not a political platform. This is celebrating America’s birthday.”

Well, if Trump had simply let it be that instead of promoting it as his gift to America, perhaps more people would see it as a celebration of the U.S.A, and not just another vanity party for the MAGA messiah. Instead, he ended up with an event in which he was unable to book a single act that has actually had an active career in the last two to four decades, and even those been-over-the-hill artists said they’d rather skip the event than be tied to the most unpopular president in U.S. history.

Anyway, now that almost everyone has publicly dropped out, Trump is threatening to take his ball and go home by scheduling a MAGA rally instead — as if that wasn’t all this celebration was ever going to be — which came after he proposed the idea of making himself the star of the show, because he doesn’t seem to realize that’s exactly how we got here in the first place.

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’ and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!” Trump posted over the weekend. “Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. I don’t want so-called ‘Artists’ that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN.”

So, Trump is out here pretending to be more popular than Elvis — because, apparently, pretending to be more popular than Martin Luther King Jr. wasn’t delusional enough — while unwittingly admitting he could only get “third-rate” artists to show up, which they, instead, declined to.

Also, in case you missed the first post, he made a second one, essentially reiterating it all again, but adding that he should “cancel it” and have a “giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY” instead.

In his second post, Trump also mentioned an order by Judge Christopher R. Cooper of Federal District Court in Washington to remove his name from the Kennedy Center and to temporarily block the center from beginning a two-year closure, which Trump has claimed was for renovations, though we all know the real reason is that Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover has tanked the institution’s ticket sales and caused a myriad of musicians and other big-name celebrities to cancel their appearances at the venue.

So, basically, whether we’re talking about current celebs or those who are very much not current, no artists except Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and the other artists in the standard MAGA lineup want anything to do with him.

I mean, I’m pretty sure the only reason Vanilla Ice is still showing up is that he knows when he says “ice, ice, baby,” all of the anti-immigrant bigots are going to assume he’s speaking to their soul and jump up to join in on the chorus.

And this is why Trump constantly feels the need to project his misery onto everyone else.

Here he is asking, “Has anyone ever seen a happy Dumocrat???” in a tweet reposting his Truth Social post asking the same rhetorical question, and, for some reason, putting the time stamp on his original post in parentheses, so that we all know he was up at 1:03 AM ET when he posted it.

And, while I’m at it, here he is feeling the need to explain how he came up with “Dumocrat” for at least the second time.

Yes, Trump is out here calling Democrats dumb while also making it clear he doesn’t think it’s common knowledge that the word is spelled with a “B” at the end. And if that wasn’t ironic enough, he’s calling Democrats unhappy when he’s the one who spends his days posting fantastical AI images of himself to feel better about how thoroughly hated he is.

Anyway, I’m just going to leave y’all with a reminder of what happened the last time he tried to celebrate America’s birthday by celebrating himself.

SEE ALSO:

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Trump Wants To 'Cancel' Freedom 250 Festival As Most Acts Drop Out was originally published on newsone.com