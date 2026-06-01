SZA Joins CoComelon Movie Voice Cast for Big Screen Debut

SZA is adding another title to her résumé. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has officially joined the voice cast of “CoComelon: The Movie,” the first theatrical film based on the massively popular children’s franchise. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on February 19, 2027, and will feature SZA alongside actors Nicholas Hoult, Sarah Sherman, Ike Barinholtz, Rhys Darby, and Ego Nwodim.

Originally launched on YouTube in 2006, CoComelon has grown into one of the most-watched children’s brands in the world, attracting billions of views with its nursery rhymes, sing-alongs, and educational content geared toward preschool-aged children. The franchise later expanded to Netflix with CoComelon Lane, a story-driven series focused on social and emotional learning.

While details about SZA’s character remain under wraps, producers say the new celebrity additions will voice original characters created specifically for the film. The movie will follow fan-favorite characters including JJ, Cody, Nina, CeCe, Bella, YoYo, TomTom, and Nico on a brand-new adventure.

The role marks another step in SZA’s growing acting career. Earlier this year, she made her feature film debut alongside Keke Palmer in the comedy “One of Them Days,” earning praise from both fans and critics for her comedic timing and screen presence. She has also appeared in other television projects and music-related productions throughout her career.

With CoComelon continuing to dominate children’s entertainment and SZA’s star power at an all-time high, the collaboration is already generating buzz among both parents and music fans.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.