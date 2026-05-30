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Weekend Ramp Closures Planned For BW Parkway Ramps to I-195

Maryland State highway officials say the repairs are necessary to improve roadway conditions and maintain safe travel through the interchange.

Published on May 30, 2026
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Drivers who use the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near BWI Airport should prepare for several overnight ramp closures throughout June.

The Details

The Maryland State Highway Administration announced that two ramps connecting the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway (MD 295) to Interstate 195 will close on select weekends for concrete pavement repairs.

The first closure will impact the northbound B-W Parkway ramp to eastbound I-195 from 9 p.m. on June 5th until 5 a.m. on June 8th. The same ramp will close again from 9 p.m. on June 12th until 5 a.m. on June 15th.

Later in the month, the northbound B-W Parkway ramp to westbound I-195 will close from 9 p.m. on June 19th until 5 a.m. on June 22nd.

Repair and Rebuild: A MD Road Story

State highway officials say the repairs are necessary to improve roadway conditions and maintain safe travel through the interchange, which serves as a key connection for drivers traveling to and from BWI Marshall Airport.

During the closures, motorists will be directed to follow a signed detour. The Maryland State Highway Administration recommends using Interstate 95 or Washington Boulevard (U.S. Route 1) as alternate routes to reach I-195.

Officials also noted that all construction work is weather dependent and schedules may change if conditions warrant.

Drivers traveling through the area during the affected weekends are encouraged to allow extra travel time and remain alert for construction crews and changing traffic patterns.

Be safe out there, family. (Oh, and give yourself enough time to plan for the closures)

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