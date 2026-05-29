NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces COGE, Social Media Appreciates The DOGE Trolling

Anadolu / Zohran Mamdani

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is taking a page out of Elon Musk’s book, but instead, using his power to help New York City’s citizens.

The socialist mayor announced he is launching a city Commission on Government Efficiency (COGE) to “find ways for our city to work smarter, faster, and more effectively for working people.”

If it sounds familiar, that’s because it’s similar to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which the Tesla chief launched in 2025 after Trump unfortunately got back into the White House.

But that’s where the similarities stop: COGE actually wants to help people, whereas Musk’s DOGE didn’t do a damn thing to make the government more efficient or cut waste.

According to Yahoo! News, Mamdani’s COGE will feature a group of progressives and Democrats, and, per FOX News reporting, will be led by George Soros-aligned Patrick Gaspard, described as a longtime Democratic operative who once served as executive director of the Democratic National Committee.

Gaspard was also president of the Soros family’s Open Society Foundation.

Speaking about COGE, Mamdani said that “New Yorkers deserve a city government as careful with their money as they are.”

In a statement from New York City, it claims that Mayor Mamdani gave COGE the responsibility of reviewing the “entire New York City Charter” so that it could “better support public excellence by improving efficiency, modernizing city government, and ensuring government keeps pace with New Yorkers’ needs.”

According to the statement, COGE will be expected to remove “outdated bureaucratic barriers that slow infrastructure projects and delay services.” Mamdani further added, “For too long, bureaucracy has stood in the way of delivering the housing, transit, child care, and public services our city needs.” He continued, “restoring faith in government starts with proving government can actually deliver.”

Of course, the MAGA faithful are losing it. Trump Glazer, podcaster Benny Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Zohran Mamdani — avowed socialist, property redistributor, DSA member — just launched a ‘government efficiency’ commission. He literally named it COGE. COGE. He copied DOGE. The man who has spent his entire career demonizing Trump just adopted Trump’s signature policy idea to cut waste, fraud and abuse. He won’t say the quiet part out loud. But we will. Trump was right.

Well, we all know neither Trump nor Musk was right; in fact, we are suffering from many of the cuts made by DOGE.

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