Kanye West Set for Two Massive Tampa Stadium Shows in June

Courtesy Netflix

Kanye West is officially set to perform in Tampa on June 26 at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The announcement further proves Ye’s ability to draw massive crowds despite the controversies surrounding him in recent years.

Reports recently surfaced claiming more than one million fans joined the online queue in hopes of securing tickets for the show. Ye had also reportedly explored giving away free tickets to select fans, adding even more excitement and demand around the event.

Due to overwhelming interest, a second Tampa concert has now been added at the same venue. The additional performance is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, just two days after the original show.

Fans interested in attending can register for the general ticket sale through Ye’s official website. Ticket sales are expected to begin Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m. EST. According to information posted online, some fans who pre-register may also be selected to receive free tickets.

With tens of thousands of seats available but more than a million fans reportedly attempting to attend, competition for tickets is expected to be extremely high. Even purchasing seats could prove difficult given the massive demand surrounding Ye’s Tampa performances.