ATM Stolen From Baltimore County Business

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Surveillance footage obtained by CBS News Baltimore reportedly shows a man using a U-Haul truck to steal an ATM from a Baltimore County business during a series of burglaries across the area.

According to police, the suspect was connected to multiple break-ins that began on May 25 in Catonsville, Towson, Parkville, and nearby communities. Authorities said the man was arrested Wednesday after officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 8600 block of Loch Raven Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say the suspect had already stolen an entire ATM and fled the area in a U-Haul truck. Police launched a brief pursuit before locating both the vehicle and the suspect in Harford County.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody without incident. Officials said charges are still pending as detectives continue their investigation into the string of burglaries.

Police said the reported burglary locations include:

900 block of Prestwood Road in Catonsville

100 block of Birchwood Road in Catonsville

3000 block of Northwind Road in Parkville

12600 block of Harford Road in Baldwin