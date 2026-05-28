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Tory Lanez Files Emergency Motion Over Alleged Threats

Tory Lanez Files Emergency Motion Over Alleged Threats in Prison

Published on May 28, 2026
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Tory Lanez’s push for freedom has reportedly taken a troubling turn, as his legal team now claims the rapper could be facing immediate danger inside California’s prison system. According to newly filed court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Lanez’s attorneys allege correctional officers at California Men’s Colony have engaged in intimidation and retaliation after he filed a lawsuit against the state over a violent prison stabbing that nearly claimed his life last year.

The emergency filing claims prison staff have recently issued Lanez multiple disciplinary write-ups for actions his attorneys argue were never previously treated as rule violations. His legal team believes the increased scrutiny is part of an effort to have him transferred to a prison yard known for higher levels of violence and instability.

“Such actions have a chilling effect on all people who are incarcerated as it demonstrates to Plaintiff and other individuals what will occur if they exercise their First Amendment right to redress the government for grievances,” attorney Crystal Morgan stated in the filing.

The court documents also raise concerns about Lanez’s previous stabbing incident, alleging that correctional officers referenced the attack in ways his attorneys interpreted as threatening. Combined with the recent disciplinary actions, Lanez’s legal team says the situation inside the facility has become increasingly dangerous.

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