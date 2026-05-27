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DMV LOCAL RECAP: New Student Loan Rule Sparks Concern

A new federal student loan policy set to begin July 1 could limit borrowing options for nursing, social work, and public health students.

Published on May 27, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

A new federal student loan policy scheduled to take effect July 1 is sparking backlash and concern, especially among students pursuing careers in healthcare, education, and social services.

Several career fields reportedly removed from the updated classification include nursing, social work, physician assistant programs, occupational therapy, physical therapy, public health, speech-language pathology, audiology, and education. Meanwhile, programs such as law, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, veterinary medicine, and clinical psychology remain on the approved list.

The topic quickly sparked frustration on-air, with hosts arguing the policy could place an additional financial burden on students entering helping professions that already face staffing shortages nationwide. Concerns were also raised about how the changes may disproportionately impact Black women, who are heavily represented in healthcare, education, and social service careers.

The Department of Education has reportedly stated the update is tied to loan classification standards and is “not a value judgment” on the importance of those professions. Still, critics argue the policy sends the wrong message at a time when many communities continue to rely on nurses, educators, therapists, and social workers.

Hosts encouraged listeners to research the changes closely and stay informed about how the rule could affect future borrowing options for graduate school. The conversation also highlighted the broader financial pressures many students already face while pursuing advanced degrees.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: New Student Loan Rule Sparks Concern was originally published on kysdc.com

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