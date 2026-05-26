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Cheyenne Bryant Touré Diss Clip Calling Him Soft Resurfaces

Clip Of Cheyenne Bryant Calling Touré "Softy" Resurfaces

Cheyenne Bryant, who is enduring a tough stretch as her credentials are under scrutiny, had choice words for Touré on the Truth Talks series.

Published on May 26, 2026
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Cheyenne Bryant is enduring a tough stretch at the moment, as her credentials have come under public scrutiny. Last week, Touré shared details of his time working alongside Cheyenne Bryant for Fox Soul’s Truth Talks series, and a clip from that show has resurfaced where Bryant took a dig at the writer, journalist and podcaster’s masculinity.

Before we dive into the resurfaced clip of Cheyenne Bryant and Touré, we should share the latter’s assessment of the former and the questions surrounding the degrees she claims to hold, and whether or not she has the credentials to run a legitimate practice.

In the video below, Touré explains that he and Bryant worked on Truth Talks for six months and added to his breakdown clips from various professionals in the mental health field, adding their view of her current, controversial predicament.

Adding to the discourse is a newly resurfaced video shared by our sisters over at MadameNoire, where Bryant and Touré are engaged in a heated debate that went left.

Bryant is heard on the clip saying that her co-host’s angle is “gentle” and “soft,” prompting Touré to try to right the course of the conversation and reset the tone. The pair overtalk each other, with the clip ending with Bryant calling Touré “softy” as a dig at his masculinity.

Online, specifically X, reactions to the resurfaced clip have cropped up, and we’ve captured a few to add to the discussion below.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Getty

Clip Of Cheyenne Bryant Calling Touré "Softy" Resurfaces was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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