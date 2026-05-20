Trump IRS Settlement Grants Him, Family Immunity On Past Tax Issues

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President Donald Trump is such a daily spectacle of outlandish bigotry, buffoonery, and abject incompetence that one could almost forget that, on top of all that, he is deeply and transparently corrupt.

Almost…

On Tuesday, we reported on the Justice Department’s nearly $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to pay what would essentially be reparations to people who the Trump administration characterizes as victims who “suffered weaponization and lawfare” under former President Joe Biden, which could include any of the nearly 1,600 Jan. 6 participants who Trump pardoned, many of whom have been re-arrested and charged with violent and/or depraved crimes since. The fund reportedly came from a settlement that resulted in Trump withdrawing a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over his tax returns getting leaked while he was being investigated by the FBI. Well, it turns out that another term of the settlement granted him, his family and his businesses immunity from any claims regarding past tax issues — which is obviously the kind of term a non-corrupt person with nothing to hide would require.

From Politico:

The Justice Department on Tuesday expanded the just-announced settlement of President Donald Trump’s lawsuit over the leaking of his tax returns to include a pledge that the IRS will no longer pursue any claims it may have against Trump, his family members and his companies over unpaid taxes. The nine-page settlement agreement DOJ released Monday, setting up a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate victims of alleged weaponization of law enforcement, did not mention any resolution of disputes over Trump’s tax returns, which he has repeatedly claimed were under protracted audits by the IRS. However, a one-page document posted on the DOJ website early Tuesday includes a sweeping release under which the IRS is “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing “examinations” of Trump, “related or affiliated individuals,” and related trusts and businesses. The waiver specifically encompasses “tax returns filed before the effective date” of the settlement, which was Monday. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed the addendum, dated Tuesday. It does not bear the signature of any representative of the IRS or any current Trump lawyers.

Ain’t that something?

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The leader of the federal government’s executive branch sued a federal executive branch agency. Then, Trump settled the suit with the agency he’s ultimately in charge of, included a fund to pay reparations to his criminally inclined supporters and allies, and secured an immunity agreement for himself and his family members. On top of all that, the addendum was signed, not by anyone associated with the IRS, but by Blanche, who has defended both the Anti-Weaponization Fund and the president’s “right” to weaponize lawfare against his own political rivals.

Mind you, last week, we reported that while people across the U.S. are struggling to put gas in their vehicles and groceries in their cabinets, Trump — who boosted his net worth by $3 billion last year, and recently told reporters, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation…not even a little bit” — executed more than 3,600 stock transactions worth between $220 million and $750 million in the first quarter of 2026, according to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Trump has spent his entire second term enriching himself and his family while making everything more expensive for people who are not millionaires and billionaires, and now he has used his position to protect himself and his family from accountability or even reasonable scrutiny regarding his finances.

Gee, I wonder why anyone ever thought he should be investigated or prosecuted for fraud. Go figure.

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s $1.7B White Grievance Fund Is Reparations For His Loyalists



Trump’s DOJ Sets Up Reparations Fund For Jan 6 Rioters





Trump IRS Settlement Grants Him, Family Immunity On Past Tax Issues was originally published on newsone.com