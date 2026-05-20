B-Side Bangers: Busta Rhymes

Al Pereira

To be a successful rapper takes lyrical skill, street smarts and hard-hitting beats that separates your sound from the million of other aspiring emcees. However, to be a superstar in the world of hip-hop requires an individual flare that can stop a rap fan in their tracks and make them simply say, “Wooo-ha!”

We guess that’s why Busta Rhymes has been a frontrunner in the game for three-and-a-half decades and counting, with no signs of slowing down. In the past week alone, he’s put on stage-rocking sets at Timeless Festival in Morocco, Solana Festival in Kazakhstan and is gearing up this coming weekend for BottleRock Fest in Napa Valley.

Not a bad way to ring in your 54th birthday you ask us!

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Raphael Saadiq

After getting his start in the pioneering rap collective Leaders of the New School, Busa Bus embarked on a solo career that has been unlike any of his peers, predecessors or successors alike. His unforgettable stage presence, out-of-this-world sense of fashion, tongue-twisting lyricism and ear for catchy production are all qualities that come together to make him one of the best to ever touch a mic. It doesn’t hurt that he’s also got an arsenal of hits from virtually every era of his career.

As with most celebrated musicians with Billboard hits, it only gets better when you do a deep dive into the deep cuts. Thankfully, we did the heavy lifting a put together some of the best Busta Rhymes b-sides for your listening pleasure. From the albums to the mixtapes, it will become perfectly clear why he’s still in demand in 2026.

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Keep scrolling for a big birthday shoutout to Busta Rhymes with a “B-Side Bangers” playlist of his best deep cuts:

“Feminine Fatt” (as part of Leaders of the New School) [1991]

Album: A Future Without a Past… (by Leaders of the New School)