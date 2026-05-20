If you’re planning a summer getaway in 2026, you may want to double check your travel documents before heading to the airport. According to new warnings from the U.S. Department of Transportation, a valid passport may no longer be enough for some international trips.

For years, travelers viewed passports as the ultimate key to international travel. As long as your passport was current, most people assumed they were cleared for takeoff. But with countries modernizing border security systems and airlines tightening travel requirements, the rules are quickly changing.

Officials say many travelers are now being caught off guard by new entry requirements that go beyond standard passport checks. Depending on the country, travelers may also need electronic travel authorizations, proof of onward travel, printed confirmations, secondary forms of identification, or additional approval documents before departure.

One of the biggest changes involves expanded electronic travel authorization systems. While these approvals are not technically visas, travelers are still required to apply online and receive authorization before boarding international flights. Without proper approval, passengers could face delays, denied boarding, or issues once arriving overseas.

Travel experts say the changes are part of a broader effort to modernize global travel and increase security in an increasingly digital world. However, the growing list of requirements is also creating confusion for Americans who may not realize additional paperwork is needed until it’s too late.

With summer travel season approaching, officials are encouraging travelers to research entry rules for their destination well in advance. From digital approvals to printed documentation, preparation is becoming just as important as packing your bags.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: New Travel Rules Could Impact Summer Trips was originally published on kysdc.com