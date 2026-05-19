Racist LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman, Who Lied During O.J. Simpson Trial, Dead At 74

KEN LUBAS / Mark Fuhrman

Mark Fuhrman, the racist former Los Angeles police detective who was convicted of lying during the O.J. Simpson murder trial, is no longer in the land of the living. He was 74.

Fuhrman was one of the first two detectives who were sent to investigate the 1994 grizzly murders of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in Los Angeles.

He famously found the bloody glove (that allegedly didn’t fit) at Simpson’s home, but his credibility took a huge hit after the defense raised the prospect of racial bias.

While being cross-examined, Fuhrman claimed he never made racial slurs. That turned out to be a big lie when Simpson’s defense team hit him with an epic “this you” moment by producing recordings of Fuhrman using the N-word to describe suspects.

The O.J. Simpson case became a huge flashpoint in American history and was labeled the trial of the century. While Black folks celebrated Simpson’s acquittal, mainly because the justice system treats Black people differently, white America took the moment hard and blamed Fuhrman partly for the verdict.

While Simpson was found not guilty of the murder, he was found civilly liable for wrongful death in the double homicide case and ordered to pay $33 million in damages to Goldman’s family. Unfortunately, they didn’t get all of that money because Simpson died in 2024.

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Fuhrman pleaded no contest to perjury charges and was placed on probation before he retired and moved his family to Sandpoint, Idaho.

Mark Fuhrman Did Apologize, But Black Folks Said We Good

His time out of the spotlight didn’t last long. Fuhrman did apologize for past racist comments, but insists no foul play regarding the bloody glove.

Social media has been reacting to the news of Fuhrman’s death, and no surprise, folks aren’t losing any sleep over his passing.

We are sure he, O.J. Simpson, and Hulk Hogan are having a ball in that place not called heaven.

Just saying.

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