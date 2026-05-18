Bruno Mars’ Tour Setlist
- Predicted setlist includes Bruno's biggest songs, from '24K Magic' to 'Uptown Funk'.
- Show will feature high-energy performances and crowd-pleasing moments across multiple genres.
- Anticipation builds for this potentially unforgettable Indianapolis concert event.
Bruno Mars’ Tour Prediction Setlist
Bruno Mars is officially headed to Lucas Oil Stadium on September 9, and if his recent performances are any indication, Indy is about to get one of the biggest concerts of 2026.
Between the funk records, emotional ballads, Silk Sonic hits, and stadium anthems, Bruno’s catalog is stacked enough to keep fans singing all night long. While the official setlist hasn’t been revealed yet, here’s our prediction for the 25 songs we think he’ll bring to Indianapolis.
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1. “24K Magic”
The perfect way to kick the night off.
2. “Finesse”
A guaranteed crowd energy booster.
3. “Treasure”
That retro funk sound still hits live.
4. “Perm”
The live band is going to go crazy on this one.
5. “Chunky”
Underrated but perfect for a stadium vibe.
6. “That’s What I Like”
One of Bruno’s biggest singalong records.
7. “Calling All My Lovelies”
Smooth, funny, and fits the tour theme perfectly.
8. “Versace on the Floor”
This is where Bruno slows it down and lets the vocals take over.
9. “Die With A Smile”
His duet with Lady Gaga feels like a lock for the setlist.
10. “When I Was Your Man”
You already know the crowd is screaming every lyric.
11. “Talking To The Moon”
Still one of Bruno’s most emotional songs.
12. “Grenade”
A classic heartbreak anthem.
13. “It Will Rain”
One of Bruno’s most underrated records vocally.
14. “Nothin’ On You”
A throwback moment fans would love.
15. “Billionaire”
Nostalgia overload if he performs this.
Silk Sonic Section
16. “777”
Pure Vegas energy.
17. “Fly As Me”
Smoothest flex anthem in Bruno’s catalog.
18. “After Last Night”
Would sound incredible live.
19. “Smokin Out The Window”
Funny, dramatic, and PERFECT for a live crowd.
20. “Leave The Door Open”
Potentially the loudest singalong of the entire night.
Stadium Finish
21. “Locked Out Of Heaven”
This song was MADE for stadiums.
22. “Runaway Baby”
Fast-paced chaos in the best way possible.
23. “Marry You”
One of Bruno’s happiest crowd moments.
24. “Just The Way You Are”
A guaranteed emotional moment in the show.
25. “Uptown Funk”
If this doesn’t close the concert, we riot.
Bruno Mars at Lucas Oil Stadium already feels like one of the biggest concerts Indianapolis will see all year. Between the visuals, live band, choreography, and hit-after-hit catalog, this show could easily turn into an all-time Indy concert moment.
Bruno Mars’ Tour Setlist was originally published on wtlcfm.com