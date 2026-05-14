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Keaton Mitchell Surprised By Ravens Exit

Keaton Mitchell Says He Was ‘Surprised’ Ravens Didn’t Bring Him Back

Published on May 14, 2026
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Former Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell says he was blindsided when the team decided not to bring him back this offseason, leading to a quick move to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Speaking with reporters after joining Los Angeles, Ebony Bird reports that Mitchell admitted he fully expected to remain in Baltimore and was preparing to settle in for another season with the Ravens.

“I didn’t extend my lease,” Mitchell said. “I was just waiting … I was surprised, I ain’t going to lie.”

The former Ravens playmaker said the team’s silence caught him off guard, especially after he worked his way back from a torn ACL and continued showing flashes of explosiveness during the 2025 season.

Mitchell became a fan favorite in Baltimore because of his game-breaking speed and ability to create big plays in limited opportunities. Despite sharing carries in a crowded backfield, he remained one of the league’s most efficient running backs.

The Ravens’ decision to let Mitchell walk has raised questions about the team’s running back depth behind star back Derrick Henry. Veteran backup Justice Hill is recovering from a neck injury, while younger backs on the roster remain largely unproven.

Mitchell said the Chargers reached out almost immediately after he hit free agency.

“It was probably like 20 seconds,” he said of how quickly Los Angeles contacted him.

Mitchell signed a two-year, $9.25 million contract with $5 million guaranteed and is expected to have a significant role in the offense behind rookie running back Omarion Hampton.

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