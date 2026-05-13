B-Side Bangers: Stevie Wonder

PONOPRESSE

When it comes to the landscape of musical hierarchy, there are legends, there are icons, there are pioneers and then there’s Stevie Wonder.

A child prodigy since the age of 11, Wonder would spend the majority of his life on the Billboard charts releasing timeless soul music over the span of four decades consistently. Even though he hasn’t dropped a new album in over 20 years, you still won’t find another musician with a more decorated discography.

We just had to reflect back on his glowing catalog as fans across the world join together in celebrating his milestone 76th birthday today (May 13).

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Michael Jackson

There’s not much Stevie Wonder hasn’t accomplished, be it a consecutive three-year run of winning the coveted GRAMMY Award for “Album Of The Year,” at one point negotiating the biggest recording contract in music history or 10 number one pop records to his name — that’s not even including the 20 R&B chart-toppers we all know and love! Simply put, many of us have felt the love, fallen in love or made sweet love thanks in part to Stevie’s serenading voice.

Join us in paying respect to true music royalty as we look back at the lesser-known hits in the wonderful world of Stevie Wonder. Very rarely do you come across an artist that arguably has never released a bad song in their life, so we think you’ll thoroughly enjoy working your way through this one.

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Take a look below at the other side of Stevie Wonder’s classic catalog of hits with a “B-Side Bangers” birthday tribute to his deep cuts:

*”Some Other Time” (1962)

Album: The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie

*Stevie Wonder, then billed as “Little Stevie Wonder,” doesn’t sing any vocals on this song or the album overall. Here, he plays the harmonica.