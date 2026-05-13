Baltimore County Signs New Pet Protection Laws Aimed at Animal Abuse and Neglect

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A new package of legislation designed to strengthen protections for pets was signed into law in Baltimore County on Tuesday, with officials saying the measures will help hold irresponsible pet owners accountable.

The three bills were introduced to update existing county animal welfare laws and address gaps in protections for animals’ health and safety.

“It’s time for us to modernize the laws that we have and make sure that we are at the forefront of protecting animals and holding people accountable,” Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said.

Under the new legislation, Baltimore County will now establish a “reckless animal owner” designation. Individuals who violate the county’s animal welfare code two or more times within a two-year period could be prohibited from owning pets for four years.

The updated laws also set clearer standards for pet care, including requirements for proper outdoor shelter, veterinary care, and other necessary treatment for animals.

In addition, the legislation creates new classifications for animals considered threats to public safety, including categories for dangerous, potentially dangerous, and menacing animals.

The law also shortens the timeline for pet owners to appeal decisions made by the animal hearing board. Appeals must now be filed within 10 days instead of 30, while the board will also be required to respond more quickly. Officials say the change is expected to reduce the amount of time animals spend in temporary holding situations.