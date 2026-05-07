Black Father Of 8 Won't Face Charges After Killing Carjacker

Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

A Black father in Texas shot and killed a man who was attempting to steal his car while his family was inside last weekend, and this week, it was decided that he acted in defense of his family of eight, so he will not face charges for what could have ended in a tragedy for himself and his children.

Video footage of the attempted carjacking and subsequent shooting was obtained by Fox 4 and has since been making the rounds on social media.

According to NBC 5, police officials in Garland, where the incident took place on Sunday, said Monday that this is a self-defense case, and that the armed man, who has not been identified by name, won’t be charged with a criminal offense. Garland police also reported that the suspected carjacker had crashed into two vehicles and abandoned a green car at a nearby gas station, and that, from there, he began trying to break into other vehicles prior to finding the wrong vehicle to try, resulting in his death.

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In the video, the carjacker is seen attempting to get inside the vehicle when he gets pulled back by the Black man as a young boy, presumably one of his sons, runs for cover. According to the authorities, the father fired more than 10 rounds, striking and killing the man who accosted his family.

“We are looking at this as a self-defense case,” Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department told NBC. “We’re also looking into why this suspect did what he did.”

Tatiana Starks, manager at Garland Smoke and Vape, which is near the scene of the incident, told Fox 4 that, by the looks of him, she didn’t think the carjacker was mentally stable.

“You could definitely tell that he was not in his right state of mind,” she said. “I’m just glad that the man was able to protect himself and his family.”

As are we all. And we’re certainly relieved that a Black man didn’t become a victim of the criminal justice system just for protecting his large family from becoming victims themselves.

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Black Father Of 8 Won't Face Charges After Killing Carjacker was originally published on newsone.com