A Decade Later, Floetry 'Says Yes' To A Sold Out ATL Crowd, Teedra Moses & Raheem DeVaughn Deliver Soul-Stirring Sets [Exclusive]

Floetry's reunion after over a decade captivated the audience with their signature blend of spoken word and soul music.

Teedra Moses and Raheem DeVaughn delivered smooth, confident performances that resonated with the crowd.

The concert highlighted the enduring appeal of R&B and the power of live, intimate performances to create meaningful connections.

All the R&B and neo-soul lovers were sat for the Floetry Presents: Say Yes The Tour with a line wrapped around the block before doors even opened. The sold-out stop at The Arena at Southlake made history as the first concert at the brand-new venue and put poetic, passion-filled performances front and center.

Hosted by comedian Clint Coley with DJ Aktive on the ones and twos, the energy never faded. Between sets, the crowd stayed engaged, singing and dancing along to classics.

BOSSIP’s own Liz Smith was in the building to witness every note, every lyric, and every moment of grown and sexy magic.

Teedra Moses stepped on stage first, and the mic was very much on.

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The Grammy-nominated songwriter glided through “Be Your Girl,” “Take Me,” and “You Better Tell Her” with the kind of effortless cool that reminded you of when she first got her big break in the industry.

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Her voice was smooth, her presence was confident and sexy, and the crowd gave her the love she deserved.

Then came Raheem DeVaughn, also known as “Mr. Make You Feel Your Girl”, and he lived up to every bit of that name.

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From “Guess Who Loves You More” to “You,” he had the audience locked in. By the time he closed with “Customer,” passing out roses and working the stage like a seasoned loverman, the crowd was fully under his spell.

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But Raheem also made space for something deeper. He spoke on the rising rates of HIV and AIDS among Black women, urging concert goers to get tested and support organizations doing the work.

Then came the moment fans had been waiting over a decade for.

Floetry.

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Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart stepped on stage, and time just folded in on itself. Their platinum debut Floetic helped shape a whole lane for spoken word and soul to exist together, and hearing those songs live again felt like reconnecting with a part of yourself. From “Ms. Stress” to “Hey You,” “Butterflies,” and of course “Say Yes,” every lyric landed. Every note felt intentional.

This tour has been dubbed “an opportunity for audiences to experience Floetry’s music as it was always intended: live, intimate, and emotionally immersive,” and that is exactly what it was.

At one point, Marsha paused and spoke from the heart.

“What you’re witnessing in real time is healing. Life be lifing but to share this stage with my sister again, what a journey it has been.” Source: Terence Rushin / Terence Rushin

Everyone in the arena could feel the genuine love and sincerity from the two.

The night even made space for love in real time, with a heartfelt proposal that had the audience cheering like proud cousins at a family cookout.

The Black Promoters Collective continues to deliver, bringing legacy acts back to the stage and giving fans moments that matter. And they are not slowing down.

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Next up, a powerhouse lineup featuring Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills promises another unforgettable night.

The Say Yes Tour made two things clear. R&B is alive and thriving, and the veterans are still very much in their bag.

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A Decade Later, Floetry 'Says Yes' To A Sold Out ATL Crowd, Teedra Moses & Raheem DeVaughn Deliver Soul-Stirring Sets [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com