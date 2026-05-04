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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown, Future, Druski & John Wall

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown, Future, Druski & John Wall

Chris Brown Album Release Date, Future Custody Battle, Druski BET Awards Host, John Wall Howard University Role

Published on May 4, 2026
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Chris Brown is gearing up to drop his 12th studio album, Brown, on May 8, and fans are already buzzing. With a new single out and tour tickets already selling, listeners are eager to see if this project delivers the “classic” moment critics have been asking for.

Meanwhile, Future is back in court, continuing a heated custody and support dispute with ex Brittany Mealy over their son. Both sides are accusing each other of violating court orders, including claims that private details have been leaked to the media. The legal back-and-forth doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

On a lighter note, Druski is securing a major career win as the official host of the 2026 BET Awards. Fans are celebrating the return of comedians leading award shows, bringing humor and energy back to the stage.

And in sports news, John Wall is making a powerful return to the DMV. The five-time NBA All-Star has been named president of basketball operations at Howard University, marking a full-circle moment as he invests in the future of HBCU athletics.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown, Future, Druski & John Wall was originally published on kysdc.com

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