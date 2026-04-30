Social sports participation is driving renewed demand for bookable court space

Unsplash.com royalty-free image #-g7pkwgZ4PM, 'Pickleball paddle' uploaded by Aleksander Saks (https://unsplash.com/@alexsaks), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/a-tennis-racket-and-ball-on-a-tennis-court–g7pkwgZ4PM on September 19th, 2023. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

Social sports participation is increasing in popularity because of changing lifestyle priorities, increased use of online court booking systems, and the rapid growth of certain sports like pickleball.

After the isolation of the pandemic, everyone has become overeager to socialize with their friends and not waste a moment of their time. That’s why social sports are becoming popular, and through that, court booking systems are seeing an uptick in usage as well.

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If you are interested in increasing your sports participation, especially to increase your socializing time with friends, then it’s time to start booking courts for tennis, pickleball, or badminton, and get going right away.

Changing Lifestyle Priorities

Most people nowadays are focusing more on socializing rather than sitting at home and watching Netflix. Playing sports with your friends in a non-competitive, friendly fashion is the way to go.

Group sports offer both physical benefits and opportunities to build relationships, making them particularly appealing to younger adults and urban professionals. As remote and hybrid work models become more common, people are actively seeking ways to stay socially connected outside of traditional office environments.

Using Online Court Booking Systems

Recreational sports growth is also happening due to the ease of using online court booking systems. You don’t have to wait in line to book a court or come early just to get a spot.

Get the app or go to a website and book it all online. It’s as easy as that. For example, in New York, you can use CatchCorner to find pickleball courts near you and book them with your friends.

Rapid Growth of Pickleball

Why is pickleball so popular as a sport? It has just boomed in recent years, with everyone talking about wanting to play pickleball.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), 24.3 million Americans played pickleball in 2025. This makes it one of the most popular sports in the country!

As more people take up the sport, existing courts are often repurposed or shared, leading to higher competition for space. This has prompted communities to invest in new facilities and convert underused areas into multi-purpose courts.

Increasing Urbanization

In densely populated areas, land is limited, and recreational facilities must serve larger populations. This makes efficient scheduling essential to keep up with sports facilities demand.

In the past, you would have had to go to the court an hour or 30 minutes in advance, so you could book it manually. Nowadays, thankfully, the process is much easier with online court booking systems.

Sports Participation Is on the Rise

Thankfully, more and more Americans are playing sports socially, which means that they are getting healthier and not sitting at home being bored. Sports participation has gone up for many reasons, mainly because it’s so easy to book courts online using new tech.

Are you ready to boost your athletic participation? There’s no need to fear a new sport like pickleball. It’s supposed to be easy enough to pick up for beginners.

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