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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Megan Split, Chris Brown Baby & Nicki Rumors

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Megan Split, Chris Brown Baby & Nicki Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion sparks buzz after her breakup, Chris Brown welcomes a new baby, and Nicki Minaj faces rumors about her marriage.

Published on April 28, 2026
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The timeline has been busy, and the conversation is loud. From breakups to babies and viral rumors, here’s what’s trending in today’s entertainment headlines.

First up, Megan Thee Stallion is getting major support online following her recent breakup. A viral moment from her Broadway appearance had fans rallying behind her after she revealed she ended things due to alleged cheating. Megan made it clear in her statement that “trust, fidelity, and respect” are non-negotiable, choosing to prioritize her peace moving forward. Meanwhile, Lexie Brown shut down rumors linking her to the split, firmly denying any involvement.

Switching gears, Chris Brown is clapping back at critics ahead of his upcoming tour. The singer took to social media to address negativity, saying fans who want to support will show up—and he expects packed crowds just like before. The moment comes as he celebrates a personal milestone, welcoming his fourth child with partner Jada Wallace.

And then there’s Nicki Minaj, who’s once again at the center of online speculation. Rumors are circulating that her husband, Kenneth Petty, may be living separately, with reports suggesting a change in residence. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the internet is doing what it does best—talking.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Megan Split, Chris Brown Baby & Nicki Rumors was originally published on kysdc.com

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