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Felicia Pearson Talks Cleo, Legacy & Set It Off Stage

Felicia Pearson Talks Cleo, Legacy & Set It Off Stage

Felicia Pearson talks playing Cleo, honoring the legacy of Set It Off, and bringing the story to life on stage during her interview with Dominique Da Diva.

Published on April 27, 2026
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The cult-classic film Set It Off is making a bold return—this time on stage—and audiences in D.C. are here for it. In a recent interview with Dominique Da Diva, Felicia Pearson opened up about three major aspects of the production: stepping into Cleo’s role, honoring the film’s legacy, and what fans can expect from the live experience.

Best known for her role on The Wire, Pearson is now taking on Cleo, the unforgettable character originally portrayed by Queen Latifah. She acknowledged the weight that comes with the role, calling Cleo “fearless, raw, and unapologetic,” while also sharing how naturally she connects to the character. “I feel blessed,” she said, embracing both the challenge and the opportunity.

Produced by Je’Caryous Johnson, the stage adaptation has already sold out shows and returned to the DMV due to popular demand. Pearson emphasized how important it is to honor the original film while bringing something fresh to the stage. For longtime fans, it’s a nostalgic experience—but for new audiences, it’s an introduction to a story that still resonates today.

As for what to expect, Pearson says the live version hits differently. The energy is more intense, the emotions are heightened, and the audience becomes part of the experience. “You’re going to want to talk to us like you talk to the TV,” she joked, highlighting how immersive the show is in real time.

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Felicia Pearson Talks Cleo, Legacy & Set It Off Stage was originally published on kysdc.com

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