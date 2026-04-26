Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Up With Klay Thompson Over Cheating

Megan Thee Stallion has officially confirmed her split from Klay Thompson, and she is not holding back on why it ended. The Houston rapper made it clear that cheating played a major role in the breakup, pointing to trust issues and lack of respect as the final straw. After months of being one of the most talked about couples, the relationship came to an end with Megan choosing to prioritize her peace and self worth. Fans quickly showed support online, praising her for standing firm and not tolerating behavior that crossed the line.

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