Must-See Colman Domingo Movies You Can’t Miss

Source: Courtesy / Warner Bros. Pictures Colman Domingo has become one of the most dynamic and versatile actors working today, known for moving effortlessly between historical dramas, thrillers, and character-driven indie films while consistently bringing depth and intensity to every role. TRENDING: The King of Pop’s Impact: Modern Artists Who Channel Michael Jackson One of his most talked-about projects is his portrayal of Joe Jackson in the newly released biopic Michael, where he steps into the complex and often controversial role of the Jackson family patriarch, adding another layered performance to his growing legacy. TRENDING: 5 Upcoming Biopics You Forgot Were Coming Out Beyond that, Domingo has built an impressive body of work across film and television, including standout performances in Selma as Ralph Abernathy, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as Cutler, Candyman as William Burke and more. Each showcase his ability to embody powerful, emotionally rich characters. Together, these projects highlight a career defined by range, presence, and a consistent ability to elevate every story he’s part of. TRENDING: Must-See Nia Long Movies You Can’t Miss Check out this list of must see Coleman Domingo movies you can’t miss! TRENDING: ‘Michael’ Review: A Perfect Puzzle With Major Missing Pieces

Rustin Love Movies? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Rustin is a biographical drama that tells the story of civil rights strategist Bayard Rustin, focusing on his pivotal role in organizing the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech was delivered; the film explores Rustin’s brilliance as an organizer, as well as the personal and political challenges he faced as a Black gay man working within a movement that often sidelined him despite his essential contributions. In the film, Colman Domingo plays Bayard Rustin, portraying him as a visionary strategist whose leadership, discipline, and commitment to nonviolent protest helped shape one of the most important moments in American civil rights history.

Ma Rainey’s black bottom Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is a drama set in 1920s Chicago that takes place during a tense recording session with legendary blues singer Ma Rainey and her band, exploring the exploitation of Black artists by white-controlled music industry executives while tensions rise among the musicians over ambition, respect, and survival; the story is driven by conflict between Ma Rainey’s demand for control over her music and the band’s struggle for recognition and dignity. In the film, Colman Domingo plays Cutler, a seasoned trombone player in Ma Rainey’s band who serves as a voice of reason and mediator during escalating conflicts, helping keep the group grounded while also reflecting on the broader struggles of Black musicians trying to assert their worth in an industry that seeks to profit from them.

Sing Sing Sing Sing is a drama based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, following a group of incarcerated men who use theater as a way to find purpose, healing, and humanity while serving time in prison; the story focuses on Divine G, a man wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, who finds meaning and identity through performing in prison stage productions alongside other inmates. In the film, Colman Domingo plays Divine G, delivering a powerful performance as an incarcerated man who uses art and performance to reclaim his sense of self, navigate the harsh realities of prison life, and help transform both himself and those around him through creativity and storytelling.

Candyman Candyman (2021) is a supernatural horror film and sequel to the original 1992 story, following artist Anthony McCoy as he becomes obsessed with the urban legend of Candyman, a vengeful spirit who can be summoned by saying his name in a mirror; as Anthony explores the myth, he uncovers a deeper connection between the legend, systemic racial violence, and the history of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing projects, leading to a terrifying transformation as the past and present collide. In the film, Colman Domingo plays William Burke, a laundromat worker who introduces Anthony to the true history of Candyman and reveals how the legend is rooted in real acts of racial terror, serving as a key figure who guides the protagonist deeper into the mythos and its haunting social commentary.

If Beale Street Could Talk If Beale Street Could Talk is a romantic drama based on the novel by James Baldwin, following Tish and Fonny, a young Black couple in 1970s Harlem whose lives are upended when Fonny is wrongfully accused of a crime and imprisoned; the story unfolds through Tish’s perspective as she and her family fight to prove his innocence while also navigating pregnancy, systemic racism, and the emotional toll of separation. In the film, Colman Domingo plays Joseph Rivers, Tish’s father, who provides emotional grounding and support for his family while grappling with the injustice they face, representing both resilience and the deep strain placed on Black families by the criminal justice system.

Selma Selma is a historical drama that chronicles the 1965 voting rights campaign led by Martin Luther King Jr., focusing on the Selma to Montgomery marches in Alabama that ultimately helped lead to the passage of the Voting Rights Act; the film portrays the intense political pressure, violent resistance, and strategic organizing behind the civil rights movement as activists face state brutality while fighting for equal voting access. In the film, Colman Domingo plays Ralph Abernathy, a close ally and trusted advisor to Dr. King, who stands alongside him throughout the movement, helping coordinate strategy, maintain unity among activists, and support the leadership effort during one of the most pivotal moments in American civil rights history.

The Birth of a Nation The Birth of a Nation (2016) is a historical drama based on the life of Nat Turner, an enslaved preacher who leads a violent slave rebellion in 1831 Virginia after witnessing and enduring extreme brutality under slavery; the film follows Turner’s transformation from a literate, religiously guided man into the leader of an uprising against the plantation system, exploring themes of faith, oppression, resistance, and moral conflict. In the film, Colman Domingo plays Hark, an enslaved man who survives alongside Turner and becomes part of the growing resistance, contributing to the portrayal of the collective struggle and emotional toll of slavery as the rebellion unfolds.

The God Committee The God Committee is a medical drama set in a hospital’s transplant committee, where doctors are forced to make life-and-death decisions about who receives a donor heart, both in the present and in a flashback seven years earlier; the story explores the ethical tension, emotional strain, and personal conflicts that arise when limited organs must be allocated among critically ill patients, revealing how past choices continue to haunt the present as the committee members grapple with guilt, ambition, and morality. In the film, Colman Domingo plays Dr. Andre Boxer, a brilliant but morally complex physician who is deeply involved in the transplant decisions, representing the tension between clinical objectivity and personal ethics as the committee wrestles with who lives and who dies.

The Butler In The Butler, Colman Domingo played Freddie Fallows, a White House butler who works alongside Cecil Gaines; his character adds depth to the staff dynamic, showing the camaraderie, professionalism, and quiet resilience of the Black men serving in the White House while navigating the racial tensions of the time.

42 In 42, Colman Domingo played Wendell Smith, a journalist from the Pittsburgh Courier who was instrumental in supporting Jackie Robinson during his early career with the Brooklyn Dodgers; Smith not only helped advocate for Robinson’s opportunity to break baseball’s color barrier but also acted as a mentor and confidant, helping him navigate the intense racism and pressure he faced both on and off the field.

King of the Bingo Game In King of the Bingo Game, Colman Domingo plays the Bingo Caller, the voice and face running the game inside the theater; his character represents the system of control and illusion, cheerfully guiding the audience while unknowingly contributing to the main character’s psychological unraveling, highlighting the contrast between entertainment and the deeper desperation experienced by the protagonist.

The Running Man In The Running Man, Colman Domingo plays Bobby Thompson, the charismatic and highly theatrical host of the deadly “Running Man” TV show; as the public face of the program, he helps turn the brutal survival competition into entertainment, hyping up the audience, guiding viewers through the violence, and reinforcing the government’s propaganda, all while masking the show’s cruelty behind charm, showmanship, and media spectacle.

Dead Man’s Wire Dead Man’s Wire is a gripping true-crime drama based on a real 1977 hostage situation in Indianapolis, where a struggling former real estate developer named Tony Kiritsis takes his mortgage broker hostage using a shotgun rigged with a “dead man’s wire” that would fire if the victim tried to escape or if Kiritsis was shot; as the tense standoff unfolds live on television, Kiritsis rants about financial ruin and corruption while negotiating with police, turning the situation into a bizarre media spectacle that explores desperation, mental instability, and the blurred line between victim and villain, with Colman Domingo portraying a key figure in the unfolding crisis, adding depth and intensity to the story’s portrayal of power, control, and public attention