Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Nicki Minaj To Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Nicki Minaj To Attend White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

Further leaning into her alignment with President Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj will attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Published on April 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Nicki Minaj is leaning into her alignment with President Donald Trump and is reportedly attending one of the top political events this weekend. According to reports, Nicki Minaj will be a guest at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, along with other notable figures within President Trump’s orbit.

As reported by USA Today, Nicki Minaj is one of the expected guests for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an annual event that brings together politicians and journalists for a Black-tie gala affair. This year’s dinner will take place at the Washington Hilton.

The outlet adds in its reporting that, along with Minaj, Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk, astronaut Butch Wilmore, and other VIP guests will be at the dinner.

Previously a critic of some of President Trump’s policies, chiefly immigration, Minaj has cozied up to the real estate magnate in recent times. She appeared alongside Trump at a Treasury Department event to promote the so-called “Trump Accounts” plan in January, and she sat down with the aforementioned Kirk a month prior, lavishing praise on the president and Vice President JD Vance.

Minaj’s devoted fanbase, collectively known as the “Barbs,” has also aligned themselves with the rapper’s conservative-leaning views.

President Trump is slated to appear at the dinner on April 25.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Nicki Minaj To Attend White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall Maryland Flowers USA
10 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Police Lights
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead Beneath Howard Street Bridge

Comment
Trending

Trending

Celebrity News  |  lexdirects

Fed Up & Stuck! Cardi B Says She’s Canceling Atlanta Concert, Drags ‘Disrespectful’ Arena Staff Before Demanding Apology

Comment
Baltimore Infrastructure Presser
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore IG Under Fire Over AI Image of Mayor Brandon Scott

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close