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Nicki Minaj to Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Nicki Minaj to Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner Alongside Donald Trump

Published on April 24, 2026
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Nicki Minaj is set to attend another high-profile event that will also feature Donald Trump. According to a report from The Washington Times, the rap superstar is expected to make an appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

Notably, this will mark Trump’s first time attending the Correspondents’ Dinner. The annual gathering is organized to support journalists who cover the sitting president. According to the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), the dinner serves as its primary source of funding, helping to support press coverage of the presidency, public education initiatives about the importance of the First Amendment and a free press, and scholarship programs for aspiring journalists.

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