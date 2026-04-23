Baltimore County Hosts TikTok Safety Event for Families

Source: Radio One / General

Social media platform TikTok partnered with Parent-Teacher Associations to host a community conversation in Baltimore County on Tuesday, aiming to help families set healthier digital boundaries for students.

The event, held at Eastern Technical High School in Essex, drew hundreds of parents, caregivers, and students for a dinner and panel discussion focused on understanding social media use and available safety tools. Organizers said the goal was to provide families with practical strategies to better manage online habits, CBS Baltimore reports.

“Our approach is to be positive, practical, and proactive,” said Mikki Wilson, a PTA Connected ambassador. “We want to arm families with the resources they need to make the best decisions for their children.”

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Baltimore-based TikTok creator Erica Tate, who also attended as a parent, shared how she monitors her daughter’s activity on the app. She highlighted features like keyword filters, screen time limits, and parental controls as useful tools to help reduce excessive use and exposure to harmful content.

School leaders say conversations like this are critical. Acting Principal Bo DuVal noted that many student conflicts often stem from social media interactions, making digital awareness an important part of school safety.

The discussion comes amid growing legal scrutiny of tech companies. Recent lawsuits allege platforms like Meta and Google failed to warn users about addictive features. Several Maryland school districts have also joined ongoing legal action, arguing social media negatively impacts student mental health.