Red Bull Spiral is back for season four, and the innovative freestyle series has once more found spitters worthy of the one-take treatment. For the newest installment of Red Bull Spiral, Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, and Key Nyata all spit fire and flames in the cipher.

The Scythe is the supergroup spearheaded by Denzel Curry and features the aforementioned TiaCorine, Key Nyata, Bktherula, and A$AP Ferg. While each artist within the collective has their own style and lane, they’re aware of one another’s strengths as it relates to the greater goal of The Scythe.

“It’s fiery,” offered Key Nyata. “It’s like a volcano of energy, just fire all over the place. Denzel is real goofy and Tia matches his energy and Bk is off doing some crazy sh*t and I’m just kind in the eye of the storm. I’m a part of the tornado, but I’m in the eye. I’m the calmest part.”

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TiaCorine added her perspective of the crew, saying, “We’re all in the room expressing our artistic ideas. We’re bouncing off each other, and they’ll be like, ‘Go in the studio.’ It’s just a bunch of chaos. It’s like a frat house in there. It’s fun.”

Denzel Curry concluded with, “I mean, aside from creative, it’s just pure comedy. Everybody just in their own right is just kind of funny. Everybody’s pretty much cool. All of us get along with each other. All of us joke around with each other. We don’t take too many ideas too seriously. We like to have fun and whatnot. But when it does get down to the nitty gritty and we need to show up and we need to show out, everybody’s on point.”

Check out members of The Scythe Denzel Curry, TIaCorine, and Key Nayata on the season 4 opener for Red Bull Spiral.

Learn more here.

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Photo: Red Bull 1520

Denzel Curry, TiaCorine & Key Nyata Spark Flames On New Red Bull Spiral was originally published on hiphopwired.com