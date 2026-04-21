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10 NFL Draft Myths That Fans Keep Believing (But Are Wrong)

Every April, the same tired takes flood social media, sports radio, and your group chats.

Some of them are so repeated that fans have just accepted them as gospel.

But the NFL Draft doesn’t care about conventional wisdom and neither should you.

Before Round 1 of the NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Pittsburgh, it’s time to put these stubborn myths to rest once and for all.

The NFL Draft is a beast that defies prediction, defies logic, and defies the internet’s hot takes year after year.

The fans who understand that going in are the ones who won’t be shocked when the board gets flipped on its head Thursday night.

Take a look below at 10 NFL Draft Myths That Fans Keep Believing (But Are Dead Wrong).

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Myth #1: Running Backs Are a Waste of a First-Round Pick

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This is the myth du jour heading into 2026, and Jeremiyah Love is exposing it for what it is. Despite years of organizations trying to avoid picking a running back in the first round, Love’s talent makes him worthy of strong consideration as a top-five pick. He’s a multi-dimensional playmaker who is a threat to score from anywhere on the field as a runner or receiver. The rule isn’t wrong, but talent always wins. When a player is generational at his position, positional value arguments fall apart.