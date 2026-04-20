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Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence Become Grandfathers

Published on April 20, 2026
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51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
Michael Kovac

Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, and Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric, have welcomed a baby girl.

Murphy shared the news with E! News on Saturday while attending his American Film Institute Life Achievement Award celebration. “They just had a baby girl about one or two weeks ago,” he said.

When asked what parenting advice he would offer the new parents, Murphy kept it lighthearted. He explained that kids tend to follow actions more than words, noting that they learn by watching what you do rather than listening to what you say. Because of that, he added, he doesn’t give much advice.

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