A$AP Rocky Turns Trash Into High-Concept Design

Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com

A$AP Rocky is turning trash into design-forward furniture. His creative studio hOMMEMADE has unveiled the “Trash Bag Couch” in collaboration with Crosby Studios—and it’s exactly what it sounds like.

The piece is a fully functional beanbag couch designed to mimic the look of a city trash bag. Available in clear, black, red, and blue colorways, each version is filled with unexpected materials like plastic bottles, cash, and candy wrappers, reinforcing the concept behind the design. hOMMEMADE previously experimented with trash bag–inspired pillows featuring hyper-realistic prints, but the Trash Bag Couch pushes that idea even further.

At its core, the project challenges traditional design norms, blurring the line between everyday waste and high-concept home decor. It’s also part of Rocky’s broader effort to position hOMMEMADE as a serious player in the design space. The brand describes itself as a “design studio x furniture and home goods brand,” reflecting its hybrid creative direction.

Rocky has emphasized that his work is about “breaking boundaries and making statements through every piece,” and this latest release delivers on that vision within the home goods category.

The campaign visuals echo the couch’s raw aesthetic. Rocky and his team are shown lounging on the pieces in a gritty, exposed-brick setting, giving the imagery a cinematic, almost film-like quality.

Pricing and release details have not yet been announced.