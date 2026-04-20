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Measles case confirmed in Baltimore

Published on April 20, 2026
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Measles outbreak and vaccination.
Yau Ming Low

One confirmed case of measles has been reported in the Baltimore metropolitan area involving a resident who recently traveled internationally, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Health officials are working to identify individuals who may have been exposed through contact with the infected person.

People who were at the following locations during the specified times may be at risk of exposure:

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (international arrivals and baggage claim areas) on April 12, 2026, from 7:50 to 10:30 p.m.
  • FastMed Urgent Care on April 14, 2026, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and April 17, 2026, from 12:00 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sinai Hospital emergency department (main waiting area and pediatric ER) on April 17, 2026, from 3:30 to 7:10 p.m.

Residents are advised to review these exposure windows, watch for symptoms, and confirm their MMR vaccination is up to date.

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