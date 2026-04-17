Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Baby Keem Watched Kendrick & Drake Beef Like A Sports Competition

Baby Keem Watched Kendrick & Drake Beef Like A Sports Competition

Baby Keem is finally sharing how he really felt watching the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef play out.

Published on April 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Rolling Loud Miami 2022
Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Baby Keem is finally sharing how he really felt watching the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef play out.

At this point, we all know how things unfolded. After years of subtle shots. everything blew up when Future and Metro Boomin dropped “Like That,” with Kendrick making it clear the “Big 3” conversation was dead.

Drizzy tried to step in the ring, but things really shifted when the West Coast MC dropped “Not Like Us,” a record that had the internet going crazy and fans calling it a wrap.

While social media was going crazy, Keem stayed lowkey during the whole situation. In a recent interview with The New York Times, he admitted he was watching it all like it was a full-on competition.

“For me, it felt like a sport. I was so confident that sometimes you forget to be proud.”

Basically, while everybody else was picking sides, Keem was courtside enjoying the show.

With Kendrick widely seen as the winner, Keem has since shifted his focus back to his own moves. The Melodic Blue rapper recently popped out with his new project, Ca$ino. Marking his first album in four years, along with a mini-documentary giving fans a deeper look into his story, including a cameo from Kendrick.

SEE ALSO

Baby Keem Watched Kendrick & Drake Beef Like A Sports Competition was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
Baltimore Maryland downtown city marina on Inner Harbor panorama
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Announces Up to $1,500 Utility Bill Relief for Residents

Comment
43 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close