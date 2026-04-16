Maryland is making major legislative moves after Wes Moore signed more than 140 bills into law, marking a significant moment for the state. Among the most talked-about changes is the Protection from Predatory Pricing Act, which makes Maryland the first state in the country to ban certain types of dynamic or surveillance pricing in grocery stores.

The law targets the use of AI-driven digital pricing systems that could adjust costs based on consumer data, such as shopping habits or purchasing behavior. Supporters say the measure is designed to protect shoppers from being charged different prices for the same items, bringing more transparency and fairness to everyday grocery trips.

Another major development is the rollout of a new paid family and medical leave insurance program. While the benefits won’t be available until January 2028, employers are expected to begin preparing sooner, with payroll contributions and employee notifications becoming mandatory in January 2027.

The program offers eligible workers up to $1,000 per week for as many as 12 weeks, or up to 24 weeks in certain situations. Eligibility requirements have also been broadened, allowing workers to qualify based on hours worked across the state rather than time spent with a single employer.

Beyond Maryland, attention is also turning to neighboring Virginia, where residents face an important upcoming deadline tied to redistricting decisions. Officials are urging voters to participate ahead of the April 21 cutoff, emphasizing the impact these decisions could have on representation.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Wes Moore Signs 140+ Bills in Maryland was originally published on kysdc.com