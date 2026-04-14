B-Side Bangers: Da Brat

Al Pereira

When it comes to the conversation surrounding women in hip-hop, you must give props to the pioneering emcee known lovingly to rap fans as Da Brat.

While her moniker may bring to mind naiveness, there is nothing immature when it comes to her lyricism. Da Brat’s effortless flow, expert use of metaphors and quick-witted cadence truly set her apart from contemporaries of the era and successors who came after. It doesn’t hurt that she also found a successful second act in broadcast journalism right here in the REACH Media family with daily duties over at The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

As she makes a milestone lap around the sun today (April 14), it was only right to ring it in with the sound of her best deep cuts.

Happy Birthday, Da Brat tat-tat!

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Mariah Carey

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From being the first femcee to achieve a Platinum-selling album with her 1994 debut LP, Funkdafied, to being a fixture on most of the hit remixes released by So So Def in the ’90s and early 2000s, Da Brat had a memorable run during her time in the game. Together with frequent collaborator Jermaine Dupri, G-funk was introduced to the perspective of a female who had no problems holding her own alongside the fellas. Still, she always found time to pair up for a collaborative hit with her sisters in rhyme and R&B alike — not too many rappers, male or female, can boast having Mariah Carey on speed dial.

We looked back at Da Brat’s handful of studio albums, guest features, soundtrack appearances and of course the street singles to put together a list of deep cuts that revisit a different era of female rap. It was a time when lyricism took the wheel over looks, and you’ll notice a stark difference in not only the subject matter but the way she demands respect on wax altogether.

Keep Scrolling for a birthday “B-Side Bangers” special as we revisit some of the best deep cuts by Da Brat:

1. “Da Bomb” (with Kiss Kross) [1994]

Album: Da Bomb (by Kriss Kross)