Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Honors Queen Latifah and MC Lyte

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced its Class of 2026, and this year’s lineup is a powerful mix of rock, soul and hip-hop legends with a major spotlight on culture-shifting artists.

Among the biggest names being inducted in the Performer category are Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, Sade, Oasis, Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden and Joy Division/New Order — a diverse class that reflects the global impact of modern music.

But for hip-hop fans, the moment hits especially hard with Queen Latifah and MC Lyte receiving the prestigious Early Influence Award. This honor recognizes artists whose work helped shape the foundation of music genres and inspire future generations.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Both Latifah and MC Lyte are widely considered pioneers for women in hip-hop. Queen Latifah broke barriers in the late ’80s and ’90s with hits like “U.N.I.T.Y.” while advocating for women’s empowerment and respect in the industry. MC Lyte, one of the first solo female rappers to gain mainstream success, helped set the lyrical standard for generations of artists that followed.

The announcement was revealed during a special episode of American Idol, with the induction ceremony set for November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will later air on ABC and stream on Disney+.

This year’s class highlights not just chart success, but cultural impact, and with pioneers like Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Vandross and Sade being recognized, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame continues expanding its definition of what rock and roll truly represents.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and reviewed for accuracy.