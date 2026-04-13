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CARDI B RULED THE STAGE IN DC

Published on April 13, 2026
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Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - New York
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

The Bardi gang showed up in full force filling every seat in Capital One Arena as Cardi B ruled the stage with a powerful performance. From beginning to end, the energy, music and production was unlike any other concert. An array of crystal outfits dazzled the entire arena with changes done so often, the attending fashionistas were taking notes and appreciating the thousands of sparkles throughout the night. Cardi simply brought it all! She delivered every lyric with a power punch and coupled with her unique personality and style that millions have come to love, it made for an evening of top-tier entertainment. If love could be expressed through the audience singing along, we would have to say Cardi B. is one of the most-loved humans ever. The chanting from fan participation was more than a singalong, it was almost as if they were expressing a form of unity homage and support for Hip-Hop’s leading lady.

Cardi B. spent the evening working the entire stage and connecting with all the fans – and to everyone’s excitement, she had a portion of the show where she was raised high above the stage in seating fit for a Queen. Those high above felt even closer to the unspeakable energy being emitted. Cardi’s performance was one of the best ever rendered and she is simply the total package and exceeds expectations when it comes to putting on a show.

Sporting glistening top hats, sparkling unitards, splashy pantsuits, and shining well-fitting bodices, Cardi left absolutely nothing to be desired. She delivered all that any fan could want – and then some!! All eyes and all ears were consumed trying to behold this musical giant that ruled the stage in DC. Cardi never let up throughout the night and often keeping step with the intense choreography of her dancers, she seemingly had the energy to go all night long. She included in her set hit after hit including Outside, Press, WAP, Check Please, Magnet, Up, Money and more. Every single song was received by fans as if it were the absolute favorite of the night. The sold-out crowd was thrilled from the moment they stepped in the venue until the lights came on and they thoroughly enjoyed all that was served by the Queen of Hip-Hop, Cardi B..

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