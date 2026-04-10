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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Cash App’s New Pay-Over-Time Feature

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Cash App’s New Pay-Over-Time Feature

Cash App is rolling out a new pay-over-time feature that lets users split payments over several weeks for a fee.

Published on April 9, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Cash App is stepping further into the world of flexible financing with a new feature that allows users to pay over time—and it’s already sparking conversation.

The popular peer-to-peer payment platform, owned by Block, Inc., is introducing a pay-over-time option for eligible users. The feature lets people split payments into smaller installments instead of paying the full amount upfront. While it may sound convenient, it does come with a cost.

Users who take advantage of the feature will be charged a 7.5% fee. For example, borrowing $100 means paying back $107.50. According to the company, the feature applies to transfers of $25 or more, with repayment options that include weekly installments over six weeks or a single payment by the due date.

The move mirrors a growing trend in “buy now, pay later” services, similar to partnerships like DoorDash and Klarna, which have allowed customers to finance everyday purchases—including food delivery.

Cash App says eligibility will depend on a user’s financial behavior, using data already collected through the platform. The company is specifically targeting younger users, including gig workers, entrepreneurs, and people with multiple income streams—groups that may not have traditional, steady paychecks.

Still, the feature raises questions about financial responsibility and hidden costs. While some users see it as a helpful option in a pinch, others are urging caution, especially when it comes to reading the fine print.

As flexible payment tools continue to grow in popularity, this latest update highlights a shift in how people manage short-term finances. Whether it’s a helpful safety net or a slippery slope may ultimately depend on how responsibly it’s used.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Cash App’s New Pay-Over-Time Feature was originally published on kysdc.com

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