Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Dr. Dre Named To Forbes Billionaires List, Shares His Story

Dr. Dre Named To Forbes Billionaires List, Shares His Rise To Fame

Dr. Dre joins JAŸ-Z on Forbes Billionaires list after decades of chart-topping albums, singles, and his foray into audio with Beats by Dre.

Published on April 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

One could be forgiven for assuming longtime superproducer Andre “Dr. Dre” Young has long since been a billionaire, but he just recently achieved the feat. Dr. Dre now joins JAŸ-Z on Forbes’ billionaires list, and shared his rise to financial prominence in a new feature.

Speaking with Forbes, Dr. Dre, 61, shared several quotes about his rise to fame, what he credits as being crucial to his success, and how he says he’s never chased the money while honing his talents.

From Forbes:

“I don’t chase money—I try to make the money chase me,” says Dre, who ranks No. 20 on our list of the Greatest Self-Made Americans. “I’ve always been able to bet on myself, and whatever I do and wherever I go, I know I have my talent with me.”

The article explains that Dre’s massive Beats by Dre deal with Apple in 2014 was marred by Tyrese Gibson’s excitement in leaking the news prematurely. Still, the deal was enough to set the foundation for Dre’s impending wealth and ascension in the ranks of the most successful self-made artists in the world.

These days, Dre is still creating music, sketching ideas, and building up his gin brand, Still G.I.N., alongside his longtime musical collaborator, Snoop Dogg, and Jimmy Iovine, his Beats by Dre partner, investing in his vision.

Even with all his success, it appears that the hunger for more exists in Dr. Dre. That drive, however, is juxtaposed against Dre’s own limits in time.

“Who knows if something is gonna happen to make me come up with the best thing I’ve ever done in my life?” Dre said. “The exciting part is there’s the potential of that. It’s exciting and depressing at the same time because I know it’s there, and what if I don’t find it?”

Check out the full profile in Forbes on Dr. Dre here.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Dr. Dre Named To Forbes Billionaires List, Shares His Rise To Fame was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience
Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens Tease New Era With First Uniform Redesign in 26 Years

Comment
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Lil Tjay Not Shot Nor Involved In Offset Shooting, Says Rep

Comment
20 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

20 Wild Rapper Crimes That Sound Too Crazy To Be Real

Comment
New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey Turnpike, Entrance, Signs, Cash And E-Z Pass, Toll Road,
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Toll Debt Relief? Maryland Lawmakers Consider New Plan For Drivers

Comment
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Gov. Wes Moore Signs $70.8B Budget Without Raising Taxes

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close