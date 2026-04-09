Maximize savings with tax-advantaged accounts

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No matter what else you are doing to build your retirement savings, tax-advantaged accounts should be part of it, since they are a great way to grow your money more efficiently.

The most important part of building wealth comes from keeping as much of your wealth as possible and investing that wealth. Tax-advantaged accounts help with that.

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A lot of Americans aren’t aware of or aren’t sure how tax-advantaged accounts work, aren’t using them, and thus are leaving a lot of money on the table. Don’t let that be you.

Learn more about them and let them be one of the pillars of your wealth management accounts.

What Are Tax-Advantaged Accounts?

Tax-advantaged accounts are savings or investment accounts that offer special tax benefits. You don’t have to use them, as in, they aren’t mandatory.

However, they do offer a great advantage over regular investment accounts, since they allow your money to grow more efficiently. There are various kinds of tax-advantaged accounts in the US, and if you travel to other countries, you will notice that most countries will have a similar arrangement to help their residents and citizens.

Depending on the type of account, you may receive:

Tax deductions on contributions

Tax-deferred growth

Tax-free withdrawals for qualified expenses

Retirement Saving Accounts: A Foundation for Long-Term Growth

401(k)s are the most common retirement accounts that Americans have access to. You can contribute pre-tax income to 401(k)s, which reduces your taxable income for the year and thus allows you to gain tax benefits.

Some employers will sponsor 401(k) contributions as well, so you should speak to HR about such benefits and enroll yourself in them asap. If your employer offers a matching contribution, this is essentially free money added to your savings.

Individual accounts like the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA provide additional options. A Traditional IRA may offer tax-deductible contributions and tax-deferred growth, while a Roth IRA allows for tax-free withdrawals in retirement, subject to certain conditions.

There is a lot to learn about contributing to retirement accounts, like front-loading contributions, so read it all up on Empower | The Currency. Remember, knowledge is power when it comes to investments and growing your money.

Health Savings Account (HSA)

This is one of the best retirement accounts out there since it offers triple tax benefits:

It’s tax-deductible

The growth is tax-free

Withdrawals are tax-free when used for medical expenses

If you are worried about getting sick when you are older and not having enough income to pay for medical bills, consider contributing to an HSA account.

Many people use HSAs as a long-term savings tool to grow funds and use them later in life when they need medical support. Financial planning strategies need to include this investment tool.

Choose a Tax-Efficient Investment Over Others

If you can choose tax-advantaged accounts over other investment accounts, why wouldn’t you? There are so many advantages to such a choice, and it’s worth it in the long run.

Please read through related articles on our website to stay informed.