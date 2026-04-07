Freeze Warning Issued Across Maryland As Temps Drop Into 20s Overnight

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A blast of cold air is moving into the region, bringing sub-freezing temperatures late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Another round of frost and freeze conditions is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Gardeners should take precautions by covering or bringing sensitive plants indoors.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine, but it will stay breezy and cool. High temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-50s, with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Winds will ease overnight, shifting out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. By Wednesday morning, a widespread freeze is expected across much of Maryland. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s outside the Baltimore Beltway and hover near 30 degrees in the city. Wind chills could fall into the lower 20s across northern and northeastern Maryland.

Cool, sunny conditions will stick around through Thursday before a warm-up arrives.

Looking ahead, the second weekend of April is shaping up to be a pleasant one. A brief chance of light rain is possible Saturday, but otherwise, conditions look favorable for outdoor plans. Highs will climb into the mid-70s Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday.

Even warmer temperatures are expected to move into Maryland early next week.