XXXTentacion Case: Robert Allen Released

Joe Chea

It has been more than seven years since XXXTentacion was tragically shot and killed outside a motorcycle dealership in Florida. In the weeks following the incident, Robert Allen IV was arrested for his role in the case. Identified as the driver in the robbery that led to the fatal shooting, Allen later accepted a plea deal and cooperated with prosecutors.

During court proceedings, Allen testified against his co-defendants, detailing how the group tracked the rapper prior to the attack. He also expressed remorse for his involvement, telling the court that no apology could truly make up for the pain caused. He acknowledged that he thinks about the incident daily and has asked for forgiveness.

Allen ultimately received a reduced sentence on charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery in exchange for his cooperation. At sentencing, Broward County Judge Michael Usan noted that he believed Allen’s remorse was sincere and not simply self-serving.

After serving approximately five years in prison, Allen has now been released on parole.