Trending on the Timeline: The Truth on Tristan Thompson and TSA

Who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it? If you missed the latest drop from DJ Misses on her “Trending on the Timeline” segment, grab your cup because the tea is piping hot. This week, the conversation covers everything from confusing celebrity endorsements to real community impact at the airports.

Tristan Thompson Needs to Mind His Canadian Business

Tristan Thompson recently caught everyone’s attention by stating how much he loves what Donald Trump has done for the United States, specifically praising his stance on immigration. There is just one massive problem: Tristan is Canadian. DJ Misses quickly called out the sheer absurdity of his comments. If someone asked him to name ten—or even two, positive things the former president has actually done to empower diverse communities, he would likely draw a blank.

For a community that deeply values authentic voices and inclusive leadership, seeing a celebrity speak out of turn on issues that impact our daily lives is frustrating. When public figures use their massive platforms to discuss immigration, we expect them to understand the real-life consequences these policies have on our families. We want leaders who uplift and protect our people, not confusing talking points from folks who do not even vote here. As DJ Misses hilariously pointed out, Tristan might want to tread lightly and mind his business, or he could easily find himself catching a one-way flight back to Toronto.