Javonte Davis drama and the Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Split
Trending on the Timeline: The Truth on Tristan Thompson and TSA
Who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it? If you missed the latest drop from DJ Misses on her “Trending on the Timeline” segment, grab your cup because the tea is piping hot. This week, the conversation covers everything from confusing celebrity endorsements to real community impact at the airports.
Tristan Thompson Needs to Mind His Canadian Business
Tristan Thompson recently caught everyone’s attention by stating how much he loves what Donald Trump has done for the United States, specifically praising his stance on immigration. There is just one massive problem: Tristan is Canadian. DJ Misses quickly called out the sheer absurdity of his comments. If someone asked him to name ten—or even two, positive things the former president has actually done to empower diverse communities, he would likely draw a blank.
For a community that deeply values authentic voices and inclusive leadership, seeing a celebrity speak out of turn on issues that impact our daily lives is frustrating. When public figures use their massive platforms to discuss immigration, we expect them to understand the real-life consequences these policies have on our families. We want leaders who uplift and protect our people, not confusing talking points from folks who do not even vote here. As DJ Misses hilariously pointed out, Tristan might want to tread lightly and mind his business, or he could easily find himself catching a one-way flight back to Toronto.
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TSA Workers Finally Secure Their Paychecks
On a much brighter note for the culture, TSA workers are finally receiving their back pay after going six grueling weeks without a paycheck. Working-class families bore the heavy brunt of this government shutdown, but the resilience of these essential workers is something we can all celebrate today. Economic stability is crucial for our neighborhoods, and seeing these professionals get their money back brings massive relief to countless households stressed about rent and groceries.
During the peak of the crisis, powerful figures like Tyler Perry and Elon Musk stepped up to the plate. They attempted to fund the struggling workers directly out of their own pockets to support the community. Unfortunately, government red tape blocked these positive initiatives. Despite that frustrating pushback, the funds are finally flowing through the proper channels. Airports are returning to normal this week as dedicated workers get the compensation they rightfully earned. It is a massive win for the everyday people who keep our society moving forward.r a Hollywood romance.
Follow your girl on the ‘Gram (@djmisses) and check out Posted On The Corner for more updates.
Trending on the Timeline: The Truth on Tristan Thompson and TSA was originally published on blackamericaweb.com