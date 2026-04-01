DMV LOCAL RECAP: PG County Youth Jobs Deadline Push

Prince George’s County leaders are making a final push to get young people employed this summer, as the deadline arrives for more than 1,000 open positions in the county’s Youth@Work Summer Youth Enrichment Program.

The initiative, open to residents ages 14 to 24, connects participants with paid job opportunities across county agencies, community organizations, and partner employers. In addition to earning income, the program emphasizes mentorship and professional development, giving young people a chance to build real-world skills during the critical summer months.

County officials stress that this effort goes beyond just employment. Leaders, including Council Chair Crystal O. and Council Member Wala B., are highlighting the program as part of a broader strategy to reduce youth violence and provide structured, positive outlets for teens. By keeping young residents engaged in meaningful work, the county hopes to address concerns around unsupervised gatherings and promote accountability.

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The program runs throughout July and early August, offering hands-on experience that can shape future career paths. Participants not only gain workplace exposure but also have opportunities to network with professionals and community leaders—an investment that can have long-term benefits.

The push comes as local officials continue discussions around youth safety measures, including curfews and community-based solutions. Programs like Youth@Work are seen as proactive approaches to ensuring young people have access to resources, guidance, and safe environments.

With the application deadline set for tonight at 11:59 p.m., officials are urging families and community members to spread the word. For many young residents, this could be more than just a summer job—it could be the start of a career and a step toward a more secure future.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: PG County Youth Jobs Deadline Push was originally published on kysdc.com