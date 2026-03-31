Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Hits 700 Weeks On Billboard
- Over 13 years of consistent chart presence for Kendrick Lamar's seminal album.
- The album's storytelling, transitions, and themes have resonated with new and old fans alike.
- Kendrick proved hip-hop albums can be both commercially successful and artistically profound.
Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Hits 700 Weeks — A Hip-Hop Milestone
There are classic albums… and then there are timeless bodies of work that refuse to leave the culture.
Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city has officially spent 700 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming the first hip hop studio album in history to reach that milestone.
Let that sink in. Over 13 years of consistent chart presence.
This is not just longevity. This is legacy in real time.
From the moment GKMC dropped in 2012, it felt different. This was not just an album. It was a coming of age film in audio form, walking listeners through Kendrick’s experiences growing up in Compton.
The storytelling, skits, and transitions made it feel like you were riding shotgun through his life. And clearly, people are still pressing play.
“Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe”
A cultural mood. This track became an anthem for protecting your peace long before that phrase became mainstream. Smooth, effortless, and endlessly replayable.
“Swimming Pools (Drank)”
At first listen, it feels like a party record. But dig deeper, and it is a powerful critique of peer pressure and alcoholism. Kendrick flipped the narrative and people are still unpacking it today.
“Money Trees”
Featuring Jay Rock, this track captures the hunger, dreams, and reality of chasing success. That hook still hits every time.
“m.A.A.d city”
Pure energy. This record is chaotic in the best way. A raw, unfiltered look at the environment that shaped Kendrick. When this comes on, it is still a moment.
“Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst”
Arguably one of the greatest storytelling tracks in hip hop history. Nearly 12 minutes of reflection, pain, and perspective that showcases Kendrick at his absolute best.
700 weeks is not just about streams. It is about relevance across generations.
New listeners are still discovering the album. Old fans are still revisiting it. The themes still feel current in today’s world
In an era where albums can come and go in a week, GKMC proves that real artistry has staying power.
Kendrick showed that hip hop albums could be deep, intentional, and commercially successful at the same time. And 700 weeks later, it is still doing exactly what it was meant to do. Tell a story that never gets old. If you have not run it back in a while, this is your sign.
Press play.
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Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Hits 700 Weeks On Billboard was originally published on hot1009.com