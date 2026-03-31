WATCH: Marty Bass Gets His Flowers as Baltimore Celebrates His Career

Source: R1 / R1

Baltimore gave flowers to one of its most beloved media figures as Marty Bass made a special appearance on 92Q’s Quicksilva Morning Show, reflecting on his decades-long career ahead of retirement.

During the segment, hosts Quicksilva, Pork Chop and Chey Parker welcomed Bass as a “living legend,” highlighting his impact across generations in Baltimore.

“For our entire lives, from childhood to present, there’s one name that we all know and love,” the host said during the interview.

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Bass, who has spent more than 48 years in television, shared that his decision to step away wasn’t about burnout—but about family.

“It’s just time,” Bass said.

The longtime WJZ-TV personality explained that he wants to be more present for his grandchildren, emphasizing the importance of creating memories while they’re still young.

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“I want them to actually have memories of me… now is the time to go start making memories with them,” he said.

Bass also reflected on his journey, revealing that his career began in radio before transitioning to television. From working as a “gofer” at a Kentucky station to becoming a staple in Baltimore households, his story resonated with listeners.

For many in the city, Bass wasn’t just a TV personality, he was part of their daily routine. One host recalled rushing to the TV as a child during snow days just to hear Bass announce school closures.

“That’s how important you are,” the host said.

As the conversation continued, listeners were invited to call in and share their appreciation, turning the moment into a citywide tribute.

“They make us happen. They give us life,” Bass said of his audience.