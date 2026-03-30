Listen Live
Close
B'more

BWI Security Lines Improve After Spring Break Travel Delays

BWI Security Lines Ease After Chaotic Weekend

Published on March 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Southwest Airlines Canceled Flights
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

After a chaotic and crowded spring break weekend that left some travelers waiting in security lines for up to five hours, conditions at BWI Marshall Airport have begun to improve as the workweek starts.

By 8 a.m. Monday, the airport’s website was advising passengers to arrive three hours ahead of their flights. Airport spokesperson Jonathan Dean also confirmed that all four TSA checkpoints were open — a setup he noted hasn’t been in place for quite some time.

The improved flow comes after days of frustration for travelers, with lengthy security lines dominating headlines and prompting renewed calls from the Trump administration to end the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding shutdown. On Sunday, the shutdown surpassed 43 days, setting a new record after previously impacting federal operations last fall.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

JAŸ-Z’s Oversized Beanies Are Having A Moment — Here’s What He Is Wearing

Comment
Virginia License Plate With State Map & Flag
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Targets Virgina Registration Loophole Used by Over 70K Drivers

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange - Maryland Health Connection
Baltimore Job Fair  |  Brian Hartz

Urban One Baltimore Job Fair Sponsored by Maryland Health Connection

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close