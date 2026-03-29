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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Netflix Hike, USPS Prices & Tyler Perry

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Netflix Hike, USPS Prices & Tyler Perry

Rising costs hit home as Netflix raises prices, United States Postal Service plans hikes, and Tyler Perry makes headlines.

Published on March 29, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Let’s start with Netflix, which is once again increasing subscription prices. This marks the second hike in about a year, with some plans now reaching close to $30. For many viewers, what used to be an affordable night in is starting to feel like a luxury. The frustration is real—especially as more households begin rethinking streaming subscriptions and shared accounts.

And it doesn’t stop there. The United States Postal Service is also considering a price increase, citing rising gas costs and financial strain. Officials warn the agency could run out of funds within a year without changes. A proposed 8% surcharge on packages could take effect soon, adding another layer of pressure for small businesses, families, and anyone relying on shipping services. While it’s being labeled a “temporary adjustment,” many aren’t convinced it won’t stick around longer.

Adding to the conversation, Tyler Perry made headlines after reportedly trying to tip TSA agents in Atlanta—only to be blocked by federal regulations. The moment sparked a bigger discussion about fair wages and how essential workers are supported, especially as travel picks up and economic challenges persist.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Netflix Hike, USPS Prices & Tyler Perry was originally published on kysdc.com

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